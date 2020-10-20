WATCH: IL Gov. Pritzker giving COVID-19 update

WATCH: IL Gov. Pritzker giving COVID-19 update
(Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman | October 20, 2020 at 1:41 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 2:34 PM

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is giving a COVID-19 update Tuesday.

Click here to watch it live at 2:30 p.m. or see it here:

Monday, Gov. Pritzker announced tighter restrictions in Region 5 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

[New restrictions in area IL counties start Thursday]

That region includes all four of our local Illinois counties - White, Wayne, Wabash, and Edwards.

[Illinois Coronavirus Website]

Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:

  • Wayne County - 440 cases, 11 deaths
  • White County - 235 cases, 1 death
  • Wabash County - 210 cases, 5 deaths
  • Edwards County - 99 cases

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.