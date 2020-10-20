WATCH: IL Gov. Pritzker giving COVID-19 update

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is giving a COVID-19 update Tuesday.
Monday, Gov. Pritzker announced tighter restrictions in Region 5 to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
That region includes all four of our local Illinois counties - White, Wayne, Wabash, and Edwards.
Here are the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:
- Wayne County - 440 cases, 11 deaths
- White County - 235 cases, 1 death
- Wabash County - 210 cases, 5 deaths
- Edwards County - 99 cases
