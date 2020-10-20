Virus worry prompts Indiana governor debate format change

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The debate set for Tuesday night among the three candidates for Indiana governor has been changed to a virtual format in what organizers said was a coronavirus safety move.
The nonprofit Indiana Debate Commission says the candidates will all be present at the WFYI-TV studio in Indianapolis but they and the moderator will be in separate spaces for the hour-long debate that begins at 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday.
The group said it has discussed the new format with the campaigns for Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, Democratic challenger Woody Myers and Libertarian Donald Rainwater.
