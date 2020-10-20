Time capsule opened on 64th Anniversary of Holy Trinity cornerstone laying

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A time capsule recently found at Holy Trinity in Evansville has been opened.
It was found during the demolition at the site at the corner of 3rd and Vine in Downtown Evansville.
Diocese officials say Bishop Siegel opened the time capsule Monday, which was the 64th anniversary of the laying of the cornerstone at Holy Trinity.
According to one of two diocesan newspapers included in the capsule, that event occurred on Oct. 19, 1956.
In addition to the two newspapers, officials say the time capsule included a copy of the 1956 Diocese of Evansville Yearbook, a short Prayer to the Holy Trinity, and a brief history of Holy Trinity Parish.
It reads as follows:
"Holy Trinity Parish was established by Father Francis Kutassi in the latter part of the year 1848. The cornerstone was laid by Bishop St. Palais on Trinity Sunday in the year 1849. Father Kutassi blessed the church on the Feast of Pentecost in the year 1851. Father Kutassi died on October 27, 1874.
Father Julius P. P. Duddenhausen was appointed pastor in 1875 and continued to be pastor until his death in the year 1886. Father Duddenhausen also died on October 27.
The third pastor of Holy Trinity was Father Henry J. Diestel. Father Diestel held his pastorate from 1886 until his death in the year 1907. Father Diestel also died on October 27.
Father F. X. Unterreitmeier was pastor from 1907 to 1933. Father Unterreitmeier became a Monsignor; he died on December 6.
He was succeeded in 1934 by the Right Reverend Monsignor A. J. Sprigler.
Holy Trinity parish furnished fifty-six sisters for various sisterhoods and seventeen priests.
Holy Trinity Church was damaged by fire in the year 1950. Now, in the year 1956 a new chapel is being built."
The time capsule itself was a small rectangular box made from copper.
The demolition of Holy Trinity is part of the Trinity Storm Water Park Project.
It will house a 2.3 million gallon infiltration basin, which will store and slowly release the storm water back into the ground, instead of the Ohio River.
The site is being turned into an urban park, and will use items salvaged from the historic church.
Crews plans to use limestone, granite and even the church’s stain glass windows in the new park design.
