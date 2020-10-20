Some Jasper Engines & Transmissions facilities temporarily shutdown

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Engines & Transmissions announced on Friday that they had to temporarily shut down some of their facilities after their computer and phone system was compromised.
However, company officials say no associate information was compromised because it is stored off-site.
On Sunday, they said they wouldn’t be able to fully open their manufacturing facilities on Monday and Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, they said despite significant progress, their manufacturing facilities will remain closed on Wednesday with the expectation of the areas that have been able to work.
On their Facebook page, they say another update will be provided by 3 p.m. ET.
