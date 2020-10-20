Preliminary report released in Hopkins Co. coal death

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A preliminary report from the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration has been released in the death of a Hopkins County coal miner.
The accident happened at Warrior Coal’s Cardinal Mine earlier this month.
The report shows 58-year old Phillip Thomas Ramsey died after being struck by a battery powered scoop.
The report says Ramsey was getting out of a shuttle car that he had parked in an intersection, when he was hit by the scoop.
He died at the scene.
