Posey Co. to vote on new restrictions to combat spread of COVID-19

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials in Posey County are meeting to discuss how they can increase the safety of people in the community as COVID-19 continues to spread.
Commissioners in Posey County are expected to vote on new restrictions when it comes to COVID-19 and keeping everyone safe.
Overnight, the health department reported five new cases of coronavirus and says the country currently has 208 active cases.
They have had five people die from the virus since it has hit the community.
This is why the commissioners believe new restrictions should go into place to help bring those numbers back down.
They could vote Tuesday morning to limit all gatherings in the county down to 150 people.
The health department says since COVID began, 674 people in the county have tested positive for the virus.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.