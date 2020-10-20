Police: Shots fired into Evansville apartment with man, children inside

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police responded to a shots fired call in the 1000 block of S. Lincoln Park Drive early Tuesday morning
Officers say that call came in just after 2 a.m. When they arrived, they say they found several shell casings near the stairs leading to the apartment.
They also found the apartment’s windows had been shot out.
According to authorities, a man was inside sleeping on the couch when he heard pounding at his door that sounded like people trying to get in.
He told police when he yelled at the suspects outside his door, they started firing shots.
Officers say several shots went into the apartment nearly hitting the man.
He then ran from the couch to the back bedroom, where officials say his three children were sleeping.
Witnesses say they saw the suspects running from the scene carrying a long rifle and a handgun.
Police say no one was hurt.
