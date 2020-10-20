Owensboro BLM hosts 3rd meeting Tuesday evening

OWENSBORO, Ky (WFIE) - Owensboro Black Lives Matter held its third meeting Tuesday at Moreland Park.
There were speakers from OPD, NAACP and the neighborhood alliance.
Some key topics at the meeting were the Breonna Taylor law, helping curb the homeless problem in Owensboro and networking with community leaders and law enforcement.
Mandy Roby organizes the meetings.
“Our motivation for this is to put the unity back in community," says Roby. "Come together with shared values of how our community can be better. These meetings are important cause it gives everyone a voice.”
On Thursday, the group will be having a “National Day of Justice” march starting at the Public Defenders office and going to Kendall Perkins Park then to Corbin’s Cross.
