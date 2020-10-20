2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in local KY counties; 72 new cases in Green River District

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported one new coronavirus death and 72 additional cases.
Of those new cases, 20 are in Daviess County, 14 in Henderson County, 11 in McLean County, 10 in Ohio County, six in both Hancock and Webster counties, and five new cases in Union County.
Green River health officials say the COVID-19 related death was a resident of Daviess County.
The district has had a total of 4,594 confirmed cases in the district. Officials say 3,760 people have recovered.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported another person died of COVID-19 and 15 more have tested positive. Since the start of the pandemic, the county has had 949 total cases. The health department’s dashboard shows that 699 people have recovered from the virus.
Hopkins County currently has 208 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,785 cases, 27 deaths, 1,580 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 945 cases, 14 deaths, 840 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 949 cases, 42 deaths, 699 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 584 cases, 9 deaths, 494 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,200 cases, 24 deaths, 873 recovered
- Webster Co. - 282 cases, 5 deaths, 228 recovered
- McLean Co. - 150 cases, 3 deaths, 103 recovered
- Union Co. - 481 cases, 6 deaths, 395 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 112 cases, 1 death, 87 recovered
