More wind farm discussions to be held Tues. night in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Months ago, a proposed wind farm in Posey County brought in people from both sides of the fence.
The project has since been turned away, but on Tuesday, commissioners will bring the topic back up.
This time last year, signs for and against a proposed wind farm lined the streets in Posey County.
Meetings were held to discuss how and where the wind farms would be placed should they come to the county, but a group called Posey County Citizens for Property Rights made their voices heard.
Their main concerns with a proposed wind farm were noise issues, property values and doppler radar impacts.
That project was terminated but that doesn’t mean another one couldn’t come in the future.
Posey County Commissioners plan to vote Tuesday on language that would prevent a wind farm from being built in an area that could impact doppler radar.
We will update you with the latest information on the outcome of Tuesday night’s meeting.
