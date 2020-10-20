More rain, more degrees

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The cold front that generated rain across the Tri-State will slowly lift north of the area as a warm front. Milder air will stream in on a south breeze, and temps will rise into the 70s on Wednesday to near 80 on Thursday and Friday. Another weather system will plunge into the region on Saturday and knock temps back into the 50s. Rain chances continue tonight and early Wednesday. Thursday looks mainly dry. Showers and some thunderstorms return Friday through early next week.