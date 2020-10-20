14 more local Hoosiers die of COVID-19; 63 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports Tuesday 1,551 new COVID-19 cases and 48 new COVID-19 related deaths.
This brings the total in the state to 150,664 coronavirus cases and 3,775 total deaths.
According to the state map, there are ten new COVID-19 related deaths in Vanderburgh County, one new death in Warrick County, one new death in Dubois County, one new death in Posey County, and one new death in Pike County.
The state map shows there are 63 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 19 new cases in Warrick County, 14 new cases in Dubois County, 14 new cases in Perry County, six new cases in Posey County, eight new cases in Gibson County, two new cases in Spencer County, and three new cases in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 5,530 cases, 60 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,337 cases, 25 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 1,865 cases, 64 deaths
- Perry Co. - 289 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 674 cases, 6 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 826 cases, 11 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 368 cases, 6 deaths
- Pike Co. - 316 cases, 13 deaths
