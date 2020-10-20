Isolated showers still possible, warmer weather on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few scattered showers continue to work their way through the Tri-State this morning. Most of the rain is in western Kentucky, but a stray shower is possible in Illinois and Indiana as well. It looks like the rain we are seeing right now will taper off to the southeast this morning, but a few isolated showers will still be possible through the afternoon. Areas of patchy fog are also possible today, mainly before 11 a.m.
Most of us are starting the day in the 50s, and our temperatures won’t climb all that dramatically throughout the day since our skies will remain cloudy, but I think we will probably break into the mid 60s later this afternoon and evening.
Our rain chances pick back up overnight and into Wednesday morning, mainly in the north-northwestern half of the Tri-State. Temperatures will hold steady in the 60s overnight as warmer air begins to flow in from the south-southwest.
Although there is a chance of rain on Wednesday, most of that will be before 8 a.m., so the daytime hours will be mainly dry. We may even get a little sunshine late Wednesday afternoon and evening. Warmer air will continue flowing up from the south-southwest throughout the day, sending our high temperatures in the mid 70s Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm with high temperatures in the lower 80s! That is nearly 15° warmer than average for this time of year! Some models are hinting at a slight chance of rain east of I-69 Thursday afternoon and evening, but we will most likely stay dry.
Rain and cooler weather return as we head into the weekend. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on and off from Friday through early next week. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s Friday but will only make it into the upper 50s on Saturday and lower 60s Sunday and Monday.
