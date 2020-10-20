Isolated showers still possible, warmer weather on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A few scattered showers continue to work their way through the Tri-State this morning. Most of the rain is in western Kentucky, but a stray shower is possible in Illinois and Indiana as well. It looks like the rain we are seeing right now will taper off to the southeast this morning, but a few isolated showers will still be possible through the afternoon. Areas of patchy fog are also possible today, mainly before 11 a.m.