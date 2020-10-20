Hopkins Co. sees large early in-person voting turn out

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WFIE) - Hopkins County has seen a large voter turn out. It’s forced them to add more poll workers, lines, and machines.
“We’re both veterans and veterans are supposed to vote. It’s your patriotic duty to vote,” said the Lampton’s, a husband and wife who voted.
Election officials say so far, over 4,100 people have voted in-person.
“I’m working here at the elections, signing people in. I think it’s been very busy. I think it’s great. I think maybe a lot more people maybe come out, and there’s no excuse to not vote now,” said Chris Meister, an election poll worker.
Besides voting for America’s next president, Hopkins County voters are checking off ballot boxes for the city council race, vying for six spots, and the big senate race between Democrat Amy McGrath and Republican Mitch McConnell.
“It was pretty good," said Tyler Dunlap, a first-time voter. “Wasn’t bad for the first time. It’s really simple, to be honest with you.”
Election officials strongly encourage people to vote now so lines are not out the door on Election Day.
