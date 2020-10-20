Family welcomes home newborn after three months in the NICU

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a long journey for the Hernandez family, both physically and emotionally, but the day has finally come. The day their baby Adelee is able to go home.
“I’m just very, very grateful," says Miranda Hernandez, an Evansville native.
In 2019, Miranda and her family packed up and moved to Mexico to work as missionaries. Earlier this year, however, the family came back home expecting the arrival of Adelee.
On July 17, Adelee was born three months early, weighing just 1 pound, 3 ounces.
As if having a baby in the NICU wasn’t hard enough, the Hernandez family dealt with coronavirus restrictions as well.
“There were times when we were unable to come together," says Miranda. "We would have to take turns because both parents were not allowed up at the same time.”
That also meant, on Tuesday, the Hernandez’s oldest daughter was able to finally meet her little sister for the first time.
These proud parents say their faith and the smiles and support from the staff at Saint Vincent allowed them to finally bring their “miracle baby” home.
“You can see even through their mask by now," says Tobi Hernandez, Adelee’s father. "You can see it in their eyes how they love what they are doing.”
“To have a go home date, to be able to come out here and say our goodbyes," says Dr. Aaron Dewees with St. Vincent, "It makes what we do all worth it.”
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.