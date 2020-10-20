Evansville to Host 2021 Men’s Volleyball Nations League

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Sports Corporation announced Tuesday morning that Evansville will host the 2021 Men’s Volleyball Nations League.
The U.S. Men’s National Volleyball Team will begin its warmup for the Tokyo Olympic Games by playing its 2021 FIVB Volleyball Nations League preliminary matches on May 14-16 at the Ford Center in Evansville, IN.
Organizers say the US Men’s team, ranked No. 3 in the world, will play No. 1 Brazil, No. Argentina and No. 10 Canada in a round-robin.
All four nations have qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games, which were postponed in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Event organizers say this will be the only chance to see the U.S. Men compete in the Midwest in 2021. Tickets are now on sale at and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.
“We love competing in front of our fans in the United States and we are excited to bring these important international men’s volleyball matches to the Midwest,” U.S. Men’s Head Coach John Speraw said. “These matches will be key to our Olympic preparation and we hope they get fans excited to cheer for us in Tokyo.”
“Hosting the FIVB Men’s Volleyball Nations League is an incredible honor, especially in an Olympic year. This is a high profile, high impact event that will showcase Evansville to the world. We are thrilled to give fans around the Midwest the opportunity to experience men’s volleyball at its highest level,” Eric Marvin, President of the Evansville Sports Corp said.
Steve Schaefer, Deputy Mayor of Evansville and Chairman of the Evansville Sports Corp Board of Directors added, “Our community is grateful for the work of the Evansville Sports Corporation and our leader Eric Marvin, who continues to bring high-profile athletic events to Evansville. Everyone is ready for the pandemic to end and events that host the US National Volleyball Team are another exciting example of how sports tourism will help drive the recovery in 2021.”
The VNL consists of 16 top men’s volleyball teams playing a round-robin format with each country hosting a weekend of matches over six weeks. Six teams will advance to the final round. The U.S. Men took silver at the 2019 VNL Final Round in Chicago and bronze in 2018. It won the World League (the VNL’s previous name) gold medal in 2008 and 2014.
GAME SCHEDULE:
- May 14 - Brazil vs Argentina 7:30 p.m. USA vs Canada at 4 p.m. CDT
- May 15 - Argentina vs Canada 7:30 p.m. USA vs Brazil at 4 p.m. CDT
- May 16 - Canada vs Brazil 5:30 p.m. USA vs Argentina at 2 p.m. CDT
