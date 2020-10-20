Early voters see big turnout in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County is also seeing a big turnout from early voters.
Officials tell us so far, early voting has been extremely successful with the addition of two satellite locations in Newburgh and Lynville. Between the three locations, they have had over 10,000 people vote.
On Election Day there will be 24 polling places In Warrick County.
“Excited and happy to be able to come and vote early with no lines and machines are spread apart, socially distancing, sanitizing every machine between each voter,” said Election Board President Andrew Skinner. “So yeah, its been going really well.”
The last day for early voting is November 2 at noon.
