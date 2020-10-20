Christian Co. deputy hurt during chase that started in McLean Co.

MCLEAN CO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police Post say a chase involving a McLean County Deputy started around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.
They say the deputy was pursuing a black motorcycle entering Muhlenberg County.
That’s when troopers joined the chase on KY 189, just outside of Powderly.
They say it continued south into Christian County, and ended on Old Madisonville Road when the motorcycle hit a Christian County Deputy.
Troopers say 30-year-old William Grant Cheatham, of Island, Ky., was then arrested.
The deputy was taken by ambulance to the hospital. He was treated and released.
Cheatham has been charged him with the following:
- Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
- Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree
- Assault 2nd Degree- Police Officer
- Speeding 26 MPH or > Speed Limit
- Reckless Driving
- Resisting Arrest
Troopers say he faces other charge in McLean County.
