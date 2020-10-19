Rainy week, temperatures warming up again

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The first good soaking rain of October brought around a half-inch to inch of rain across the Tri-State. Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue through much of the week as temperatures climb to near 80 on Wednesday and Thursday. Another cold front will punch in Friday and may trigger a few storms to start the weekend. Daily highs will rise from near 70 on Tuesday to the upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, then drop back into the 50s by the weekend.