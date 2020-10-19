Rainy start to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered showers are likely on and off throughout the day today. Some heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms are possible, but we are not expecting any severe weather. With all the moisture in the atmosphere, patchy fog will also be possible, mainly through the first half of the day.
Due to the cloudy skies and rain, our temperatures will not change much throughout the day. We are starting out with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to mid 50s this morning. We will spend most of the day in the 50s, but we may briefly break into the low 60s around lunchtime.
Overnight, scattered rain will remain likely as temperatures fall back into the upper 40s to around 50ׄ°.
Some of this rain will even linger over into Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon looks mostly dry, although still cloudy, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
A few more isolated showers will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday along with partly cloudy skies. Warmer air will also start to flow up from the south, sending our high temperatures into the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and unseasonably warm with temperatures surging into the lower 80s, which is about 15° warmer than average for this time of year.
A cold front will swing through the Tri-State Friday evening. That brings us cooler weather and another chance of scattered showers and storms on Friday and into Saturday morning. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s on Friday, lower 60s on Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday.
