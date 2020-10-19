Police: Contractor involved in Friday shooting will not be charged

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say the contractor who shot a man Friday while inspecting a house will not be charged.
Police tell 14 News they determined the contractor acted in self-defense when he fired his handgun. Police say the contractor was working for the Land Bank to look at a vacant home before it is demolished.
According to police, the contractor shot the man after he attacked him. The man hasn’t been identified, but police say he is being treated at an Indianapolis hospital.
