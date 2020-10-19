4 more local Hoosiers die of COVID-19; Vanderburgh Co. has 53 new cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health reports Monday 1,589 new COVID-19 cases and 23 new COVID-19 related deaths.
This brings the total in the state to 149,166 coronavirus cases and 3,727 total deaths.
According to the state map, there are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Gibson County, and one new death in both Warrick and Dubois Counties.
The state map shows there are 53 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 12 new cases in Warrick County, three new cases in Dubois County, 14 new cases in Perry County, five new cases in Posey County, four new cases in Gibson County, three new cases in Spencer County, and one new case in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 5,530 cases, 50 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,337 cases, 24 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 1,865 cases, 63 deaths
- Perry Co. - 289 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 674 cases, 5 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 826 cases, 11 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 368 cases, 6 deaths
- Pike Co. - 316 cases, 12 deaths
