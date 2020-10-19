McLean Co. Schools returning to virtual learning

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - McLean County Public Schools will be returning to virtual learning starting Tuesday due to coronavirus concerns.
School officials say this is because the county jumped to the second-highest incident rate (51.2) in Kentucky over the weekend.
In a Facebook post, school officials say that since Friday, they’ve had to quarantine 17 students at different schools. They say they have also had one positive student and a positive teacher.
Officials say because of this they have decided to return to all virtual classes for everyone starting Tuesday through next Monday.
School leaders say that they will decide to return to in-person learning or stay with virtual learning next Monday.
The Facebook post goes on to say that food will be available to pick up at the three elementary schools from 11:30-12:30 on Tuesday.
Starting on Wednesday, they say home breakfast and lunch delivery will resume on Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, busses will deliver the meals for that day.
