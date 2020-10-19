McLean Co. has 2nd highest COVID-19 incidence rate in state

McLean CO., Ky (WFIE) - McLean County now has the second-highest COVID-19 incidence rate in Kentucky.
The county’s rate sits at 51.2 and is their average daily amount of cases per 100,000 people.
The county’s judge-executive, Curtis Dame, says he’s asked churches to go virtual. However, it’s not mandatory.
“If you don’t have to get out other than work or a few critical trips you could say, stay home. That would be the biggest impact for us to not have parties on the weekends,” said Dame.
Keith Sage, the pastor of Calhoun Christian Church, has decided services will go virtual.
“The church decided to go virtual because the numbers have gone up in our county," said Sage. “For the next few weeks, we thought we’d hunker down and not expose people because we’re small, and we’re a family community that everybody likes to hug and everything.”
County officials attribute the virus’s spread to people gathering in groups.
As Halloween nears, Dame says the county will have trick-or-treating, but they will be following the state’s Halloween safety guidelines.
On Tuesday, McLean County Schools will go virtual. Plus, due to a spike in cases, the McLean County High School girl’s volleyball season has come to an abrupt end.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.