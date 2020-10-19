Henderson event celebrates 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Women’s Honor Court Committee celebrated the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote on Sunday.
"Women that had achieved things that have helped our community and state - they should be recognized,” Jule McClellan, the event’s project organizer said.
At the Women’s Honor Court, they remembered local women who made a significant impact on the community.
Former Henderson Mayor Joan Hoffman was one of six honored at the event.
“The suffrage movement was one that if it had not occurred, I wonder where we would be," Hoffman said. “My grandmother, born in 1886, was adamant about getting out and supporting the person for choice for different offices, and she worked the election polls and I think that’s an example for all of us today.”
Local community leaders were also at the event.
“We have got to be active, we got to speak out about the issues and about the candidates," Hoffman said. “Women may have to lead the way in that, and if we have to - we will do it.”
Plaques were placed in honor of the six women in the Women’s Honor Court.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.