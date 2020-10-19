Green River District reports 68 new COVID-19 cases; Hopkins Co. up 29 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Monday, the Green River District Health Department reported 68 new COVID-19 cases.
Of those new cases, 22 are in Daviess County, 19 are in Henderson County, 11 are in Union County, eight are in McLean County, five are in Webster County, two are in Ohio County, and there’s one new case in Hancock County.
Green River health officials say last week the district saw an additional 374 reported cases and 17 COVID-19 related deaths.
The district has now had 4,522 total confirmed cases. They say 3,661 people have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported 29 new cases from over the weekend. This brings them to an all-time total of 934 cases. They have also had 671 recoveries.
Hopkins County currently has 222 active cases.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,765 cases, 26 deaths, 1,544 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 942 cases, 12 deaths, 840 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 934 cases, 41 deaths, 671 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 574 cases, 9 death, 485 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,186 cases, 24 deaths, 842 recovered
- Webster Co. - 276 cases, 5 death, 220 recovered
- McLean Co. - 139 cases, 3 death, 99 recovered
- Union Co. - 476 cases, 6 death, 384 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 106 cases, 1 death, 87 recovered
