Forest Park football hopes to carry momentum into postseason play

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - On the high school gridiron, it’s officially sectional week across Indiana. The postseason begins this Friday with a plethora of good games.
Forest Park (6-3) is preparing for its sectional opener after a fantastic regular season, finishing with the program’s best record since 2010.
The Rangers have excelled with an impressive ground game spearheaded by top running back Jake Begle, as well as a calculated passing attack led by quarterback Cooper Uebelhor, who recently won last week’s honor as the Touchdown Live Player of the Week.
As postseason play quickly approaches, Forest Park is out for revenge against North Knox in its sectional opener. This matchup comes after the Warriors emphatically ended the Rangers' season one year ago.
“It’s been a really good season for us, no doubt - I feel like that’s just a testament to our guys in the offseason," Forest Park head football coach Ross Fuhs said. "Last year, we had one of our best records in school history; felt like the seniors this year really took from what they learned from the seniors last year, and really committed to the weight room like those guys. Just happy for them to really reap the benefits of all their hard work and dedication.”
“My freshman year, we only won one game, and it was definitely frustrating, but last year we got more wins and then this year, we got even more wins, so it’s fun," Uebelhor said. "It just takes hard work and dedication, and I feel like all the guys here definitely do that and they put in extra time, and the coaches do a lot of extra work for us and establish a good game plan.”
Forest Park is slated to host North Knox in this sectional contest at 7 p.m. EST on Friday.
