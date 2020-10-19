Evansville Water & Sewer leaf pickup starts Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility will begin their annual fall leaf pickup Monday.
That service is available now until Friday, December 11.
Officials say that service is available to those who pay for trash on their water bill.
We’re told all leaves must be contained in biodegradable plastic or paper leaf bags or in containers.
They must also be out on your trash pickup day before 6 a.m.
This service will be happening for the next eight weeks.
