Evansville police looking for debit card theft suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating a debit card theft.
Officers say the victim filed a report on October 7 that her debit card had been stolen in Vincennes.
They say the victim’s bank alerted her that her debit card had been used around eight times at the Casey’s General Store on South Green River Road.
According to police, the suspect also used the card to buy gas from the Marathon gas station at 8th and Bellemeade.
The suspect was described as wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt, a camo baseball hat and a camo face mask.
If anyone recognizes the man pictured above, you are asked to call the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-9797 or the WeTip line at 1-800-78-CRIME.
