Easterseals expands psychology and wellness services

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Easterseals is expanding its psychology and wellness services.
A new partnership with the IU School of Medicine will see psychology students spend a rotation helping patients at Easterseals. The aim is to help those students learn about mental and psychological issues they might see once out of school.
“The IU school of medicine was perfect with us because they are looking for high-level training for their residents, and we really want them to understand what people with developmental disabilities are dealing with every day,” said CEO Kelley Schneider.
The new partnership falls in line with an existing pre-doctorate internship at Easterseals. It helps future psychologists learn how to manage a caseload.
Officials also tell us they hope these programs will provide patients greater access to the help they need.
