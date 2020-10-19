Dubois Co. deputies warn of callers pretending to be from church

Dubois Co., Ind. (WFIE) - The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office says they have reports that people are calling residents pretending to be from St. Raphael Catholic Church in Dubois and St. Isidore Catholic Church in Celestine.
Deputies say these churches are not soliciting any donations over the phone involving gift cards.
They are reminding people to never give money, gift cards, or personal information over the phone.
You can call the Sheriff’s Office at (812) 482-3522 if you are unsure about any phone solicitations.
