Aurora working to stop evictions for households impacted by COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In an effort to reduce barriers to housing, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority (IHCDA) have allocated HUD ESG funding to Aurora, Inc. in an effort to minimize evictions and prevent those hit hardest by the pandemic from experiencing homelessness.
Officials with Aurora say that households that have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic are at or below 50 percent Area Median Income, are eligible for rental and possibly utility assistance through Aurora.
“If you’ve experienced job loss, income reduction, or other circumstances that are directly a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, you may qualify for rental or possibly utility assistance through the funding provided by HUD and in partnership with the City of Evansville and State of Indiana,” said Zac Heronemus, Executive Director of Aurora.
Landlords, property owners, and managers of rental units in Evansville are encouraged to reach out to those tenants who are faced with eviction due to nonpayment of rent anytime beginning March 6, 2020 until Monday and make them aware that Aurora may be in a position to assist them during these difficult times
“One of the many barriers to housing our clients experiencing homelessness is an eviction history," Hermonemus said. "As part of Aurora’s mission to prevent and end homelessness, the funding provided by the City of Evansville and State of Indiana gives us the opportunity to serve in a greater capacity to prevent and divert the homeless experience in our community during these unprecedented times.”
Any resident in the State of Indiana may apply for assistance by visiting the IHCDA application portal at Indiana Housing Now’s website.
Aurora officials say Evansville residents can apply through either the state portal of through Aurora’s website and clicking on the Facing Eviction button in the top right corner of their homepage.
Both, the state website and the Aurora website, will refer households seeking rental or utility assistance to Aurora for further qualification and assistance distributions that will help reduce evictions in our community.
Landlords seeking additional information on the assistance available to their tenants may contact Aurora by emailing chpd@auroraevansville.org.
