State map shows new COVID-19 related deaths in 3 area counties; 114 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health released its Sunday coronavirus update.
Health officials are reporting 1,629 new cases and 19 new COVID-19 related deaths. This brings the total in the state to 147,582 coronavirus cases and 3,704 total deaths.
According to the state map, there are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Pike County along with one new death in Vanderburgh and Dubois Counties.
The state map shows there are 114 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 33 in Warrick County, 18 in Posey County, 12 in Dubois and Gibson Counties, eight in Pike County, and six in Spencer County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 5,477 cases, 50 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,334 cases, 23 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 1,853 cases, 62 deaths
- Perry Co. - 275 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 669 cases, 5 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 822 cases, 9 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 365 cases, 6 deaths
- Pike Co. - 315 cases, 12 deaths
