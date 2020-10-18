Rain is likely tonight and tomorrow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Showers are likely, and heavy rain and a few thunderstorms are possible, overnight and into Monday morning. We are not expecting any widespread severe weather, but an isolated storm with damaging wind gusts and small hail cannot be completely ruled out.
The rain will become more scattered by Monday afternoon, but showers will remain possible on and off through the night and into Tuesday morning, mainly in the south-southeastern half of the Tri-State. An isolated shower is also possible Tuesday night into Wednesday, mainly to the north-northwest.
In total, most of us will pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain over the next couple of days, but some higher amounts are possible in heavy downpours and thunderstorms.
With cloudy skies and scattered rain, our temperatures will remain rather cool tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures will fall into the lower 50s by the end of the night tonight and will only rise into the lower 60s in most locations Monday afternoon.
However, as this system moves out, we will see gradually increasing sunshine and much warmer weather through the middle of the week. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to near 70°; on Wednesday, we will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s to near 80°, and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s!
A cold front will swing through the Tri-State on Friday. That brings us another chance of scattered showers and storms on Friday and Saturday along with a cool-down. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s on Friday and low to mid 60s for the weekend.
