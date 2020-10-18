Mayor Winnecke’s executive order set to take effect on Mon.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s new executive order is slated to go into effect on Monday.
This order requires any gathering of more than 125 people to get pre-approval from the Vanderburgh County Health Department.
Event organizers will have to submit a written plan to the health department at least 10 days before the event.
Officials say the plan must lay out the necessary steps that will be taken to protect citizens against the spread of COVID-19.
The executive order will be in effect for seven days. However, Mayor Winnecke can renew the order if he wants to.
