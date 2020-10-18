KY reports 812 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

“Once again, we are seeing our case numbers growing instead of shrinking and we must do better,” Gov. Beshear said. “All of the things that we want to do, like fully re-engaging our economy and getting our children back to in-person instruction, is dependent on everyone taking this virus a lot more seriously. Mask up, maintain social distance, wash your hands frequently, keep gatherings to no more than 10 people and avoid traveling to virus hotspots. We can get where we need to be but only together as Team Kentucky.”