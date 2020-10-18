KY reports 812 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gave a coronavirus update on Sunday.
According to the Governor, 812 new coronavirus cases were confirmed. Out of those cases, 116 are children under the age of 18.
The total in the commonwealth now sits at 87,607 coronavirus cases.
“Once again, we are seeing our case numbers growing instead of shrinking and we must do better,” Gov. Beshear said. “All of the things that we want to do, like fully re-engaging our economy and getting our children back to in-person instruction, is dependent on everyone taking this virus a lot more seriously. Mask up, maintain social distance, wash your hands frequently, keep gatherings to no more than 10 people and avoid traveling to virus hotspots. We can get where we need to be but only together as Team Kentucky.”
Gov, Beshear reports five additional deaths, bringing the total of COVID-19 related deaths in the state to 1,317.
“As presented over the course of the past week, starting tomorrow, Kentucky will use COVID-19 PCR tests that are sent electronically to calculate the statewide test positivity rate,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “PCR tests are the most reliable test for finding active disease in those currently infected and more than 90% of all COVID-19 tests currently performed in Kentucky are PCR tests.”
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,743 cases, 26 deaths, 1,511 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 937 cases, 12 deaths, 840 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 905 cases, 41 deaths, 651 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 572 cases, 9 death, 477 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,167 cases, 224 deaths, 823 recovered
- Webster Co. - 271 cases, 5 death, 216 recovered
- McLean Co. - 131 cases, 3 death, 97 recovered
- Union Co. - 465 cases, 6 death, 376 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 105 cases, 1 death, 83 recovered
