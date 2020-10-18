IHSAA Boys and Girls Cross Country Regional at Prides Creek Park

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA Boys and Girls Cross Country Regionals took place at Prides Creek Park on Saturday morning.
The teams all lined up for a shotgun start, and then they were off and running.
During the girls' event, all competitors must run a 5K race. The top five teams advance to semistate, as well as the top 10 individuals whose teams don’t make it.
When it was all said and done, Princeton sophomore Heidi Meade ran across the finish line first, with her twin sister Haley right behind her. The next local runners were Reitz freshman Cordelia Hoover, who finished in sixth place, followed by Mount Vernon’s Sophie Kloppenburg.
As for the boys' race, the competitors ran the same course as the ladies, and it was a hilly one. Coming across first was Reitz’s Alex Nolan to take the individual title. Castle’s Tyler Spurling and Trevor Monroe finished in second and third place, followed by Easton Sibbitt from Reitz.
Overall, Castle took the regional crown, following up their sectional title last week.
Final Team Standings - Boys Regional
- Castle - 43
- South Knox - 69
- Reitz - 76
- Central - 124
- Memorial - 145
Final Team Standings - Girls Regional
- South Knox - 50
- Barr-Reeve - 62
- Gibson Southern - 115
- Reitz - 116
- Princeton - 123
Top 10 Individuals Advancing Without Team - Boys Regional
- Lane Pollock, Boonville
- Dawson Schroeder, Mater Dei
- Reese Perry, Bosse
- Tyler Zimmerman, North
- Braden Dike, Mt. Vernon
- Keenan Clegg, Vincennes Lincoln
- Alex Spindler, Gibson Southern
- Hayden Pennington, Gibson Southern
- Blake Meade, Vincennes Lincoln
- Evan Herr, Mater Dei
Top 10 Individuals Advancing Without Team - Girls Regional
- Sophie Kloppenburg, Mt. Vernon
- Amelia Perry, Bosse
- Sydney Ulrey, Boonville
- Prachi Patel, Signature School
- Daisie Kinnett, South Knox
- Abby Cunningham, South Knox
- Brittany Page, North Knox
- Audrey Wright, Washington
- Lily Spaulding, Tecumseh
- Gracie Gogel, Tecumseh
