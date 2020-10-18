Dispatch: Helicopter called to water rescue after crash in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County Dispatch confirms to 14 News that a water rescue is underway after a crash.
According to dispatch, the crash happened on State Road 66 near the Alcoa plant.
Dispatch confirms that a helicopter is getting ready to land in the area.
Dispatch says the call came in at 2:21 p.m.
Officials say parts of State Road 66 near the incident are shut down at this time. Dispatch is asking drivers to stay out of the area.
We will update this story when more information is given to us.
