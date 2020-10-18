City of Evansville hosts 3rd annual NoCo Makers Market on Sun.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The NoCo Makers Market returned to downtown Evansville on Sunday.
The event took place along Carpenter Street, mixing in a fair balance of fun and safety.
Organizers held activities such as live music, food trucks, a beer garden, as well as a pumpkin patch.
City officials say this event is meant to show people some of the latest developments going around the community.
“We just want to bring people in here, see what’s going on in this neighborhood," Josh Armstrong, president of the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District said. “Hundreds of people have come through, lots of masks. People are following our social distancing requests, and so it’s turning out to be a really nice event.”
The NoCo Makers Market was hosted by the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District.
Armstrong says multiple events like these have been canceled recently due to the coronavirus pandemic.
