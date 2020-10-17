Vanderburgh Co. Health Department holds drive-thru baby shower event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Baby showers are usually a time to gather and celebrate a soon-to-be mother. However, a drive-by neighborhood baby shower event held this weekend threw in some education and socially distanced fun.
This event was hosted by the Vanderburgh County Health Department on Saturday.
The entire baby shower took place outside and those who attended had the chance to win prizes. Participants also received a free lunch.
On top of all the fun, officials say they provided valuable information for those who took part in the event.
