State map shows 6 COVID-19 related deaths in our IN counties; 140 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated its coronavirus map.
Health officials are reporting 2,521 new coronavirus cases along with 31 deaths Saturday. This brings the total in the Hoosier state to 145,977 confirmed cases and 3,685 total COVID-19 related deaths.
The map shows one new COVID-19 death in Vanderburgh and Pike Counties. It also shows two COVID-19 deaths in both Posey and Warrick Counties.
According to the state map, there are 140 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh County, 29 in Warrick County, 22 in Posey County, 20 in Dubois County, 16 in Gibson County, 13 in Spencer County, four in Pike County, and six in Perry County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 5,363 cases, 49 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 1,322 cases, 22 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 1,820 cases, 62 deaths
- Perry Co. - 275 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 651 cases, 5 deaths
- Gibson Co. - 810 cases, 9 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 359 cases, 6 deaths
- Pike Co. - 307 cases, 10 deaths
