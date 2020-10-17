Rain likely Sunday into Monday

Rain is likely Sunday night and throughout much of the day on Monday. Most of the Tri-State south of I-64 is included in a Slight Risk for severe weather Monday afternoon and evening, which is a one out of five on the risk scale. That means an isolated strong to severe storm is possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. The main threats will be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, but small hail may also be possible. In total, most of us will pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain.