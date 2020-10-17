Rain likely Sunday into Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After a long stretch of dry weather, we are expecting quite a bit of rain over the next few days.
Tonight will not be nearly as chilly as the past couple of nights have been as temperatures will only fall into the upper 40s to low 50s thanks to increasing clouds and a warm breeze from the south-southeast at around 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s. Isolated showers are possible throughout the day, mainly in western Kentucky, and more widespread rain will move in later Sunday evening and into the overnight hours. Sunday will also be a bit breezy at times with winds from the south-southwest at around 6 to 12 mph with gusts up to 20 mph possible.
Rain is likely Sunday night and throughout much of the day on Monday. Most of the Tri-State south of I-64 is included in a Slight Risk for severe weather Monday afternoon and evening, which is a one out of five on the risk scale. That means an isolated strong to severe storm is possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. The main threats will be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts, but small hail may also be possible. In total, most of us will pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain.
The rain from that system will taper off Tuesday morning, but a few stray showers will remain possible Wednesday and Thursday, mainly over the north-northwestern portion of the Tri-State, as another frontal system passes to our north.
We will see a warming trend throughout the workweek. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s Monday, low 70s Tuesday, mid to upper 70s Wednesday, and low 80s Thursday.
A cold front will pass through our region on Friday. That brings us another chance of scattered showers and storms along with a cooldown. Highs will be in the lower 70s Friday and mid 60s Saturday.
