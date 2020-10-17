KSP investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Friday.
The Greenville Police Department contacted KSP in reference to a barricaded person just after 6:10 p.m.
According to authorities, preliminary investigation shows GPD went into a house in the 400 block of James Street to serve a mental health warrant on a man. That’s when officials say the man shot at officers before barricading himself in his basement.
We are told the KSP Special Response Team was requested and negotiations began with the man.
KSP says the man came out of his house with a rifle in what they say was a threatening manner at 2:10 a.m. Saturday. According to officials, a trooper responded by firing his weapon, hitting the man.
The Muhlenberg County Coroner pronounced the man deceased at the scene.
We are told no officers were injured.
