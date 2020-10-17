ISP: Jasper woman killed in deadly crash while driving lawnmower

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities are investigating a vehicle vs. utility crash that left one woman dead in Dubois County.
This happened on Friday evening on County Road 675 North, just west of Portersville Road.
According to Indiana State Police, 60-year-old Ruth Meyer of Jasper was driving her lawnmower when she went onto the road. Troopers say she drove into the path of a car driven by Joann Voelkel.
Officials say Voekel could not avoid a collision and hit the utility tractor.
Troopers say that Meyer was pronounced dead at the scene.
Preliminary investigations show that alcohol and drugs did not contribute to the deadly accident.
Troopers are still investigating the crash.
