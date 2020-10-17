Green River District reports 54 additional cases, 5 new COVID-19 related deaths

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District is reporting 54 additional COVID-19 cases and five new COVID-19 related deaths.
Of those cases, 14 are in Daviess County, ten in Henderson County, nine in Ohio and Union Counties, six in McLean County, four in Webster County and two in Hancock County.
Health officials tell us two of those reported deaths are in Daviess County, two in Henderson County and one in McLean County.
The district tells 14 News 3,583 people have recovered.
Right now, seven of our nine western Kentucky counties are in the “red” category, which means more than 25 per 100,000 are COVID-19 positive.
Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,743 cases, 26 deaths, 1,511 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 926 cases, 12 deaths, 838 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 905 cases, 41 deaths, 651 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 572 cases, 9 death, 477 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 1,167 cases, 224 deaths, 823 recovered
- Webster Co. - 271 cases, 5 death, 216 recovered
- McLean Co. - 131 cases, 3 death, 97 recovered
- Union Co. - 465 cases, 6 death, 376 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 105 cases, 1 death, 83 recovered
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.