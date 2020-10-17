Evansville woman in jail after leaving scene of injury crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is in jail after leaving the scene of an injury crash Friday.
Officers responded to the intersection of Bellemeade Ave and Lodge Ave for a crash with injury just after 4 p.m. When officers arrived, they say the victim told police he was driving westbound on Bellemeade Ave when the crash happened.
According to police, a witness told officers the other driver walked away from the crash and headed south on Lodge Ave. The driver was later identified as 26-year-old Keona Goodloe.
We are told the victim was taken to the hospital due to neck and back pain.
Goodloe is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail and is charged with Driving while suspended - resulting in injury, Operating without insurance - prior and leaving the scene of an injury crash.
