Dawson Springs schools go virtual due COVID-19

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WFIE) - Dawson Springs Independent School District has decided to go virtual starting Monday.
School officials say the decision came after Hopkins County continues to be in the ‘red’ zone, and the number of COVID-19 cases rising locally and in the region.
According to school officials, they plan to monitor the map and speak to local health officials to determine if they can return to in-person classes on October 26.
We are told the school will make the call on a week-to-week basis due to the record number of COVID-19 cases in the county.
