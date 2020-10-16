WWII P-47 Thunderbolt to return to Evansville Friday after being delayed by weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Weather got in the way of the P-47 Thunderbolt’s arrival in Evansville Thursday.
The World War II bomber, which was built in Evansville, will attempt to fly home again Friday afternoon.
Organizers tell us the plane is due between 4 and 4:30 Friday afternoon.
The P-47 will be doing flybys over the city. You can find Tarheel Hal’s flight plan in the post below.
This homecoming was made possible due to fundraising efforts by P-47 Foundation.
In order for the plane to stay in Evansville, the foundation has to pay the Lonestar Museum, which is currently housing the aircraft.
They tell us so far they have raised only a portion of the funds.
