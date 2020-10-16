UE men’s basketball hosts first official day of practice

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Even though it may not feel like it, the tipoff for basketball season is just a little over a month away. With the season set to begin on November 25, the Evansville men’s basketball team made its way to hardwood for the first official day of practice on Thursday.
The Purple Aces are entering their first full season under head coach Todd Lickliter, who took control of the program in early 2020.
Although the team has been practicing before Thursday, this specific practice marked the first one with allowed contact.
UE senior forward Evan Kuhlman reflected on how it felt to be back and what he makes of COVID-19 restrictions.
“It was exciting," Kuhlman said. "You know, we’ve been practicing for awhile, but obviously weren’t allowed to go contact until today and stuff like that. It was exciting to get ready for the season, get going, work up a sweat and get some contact. It’s just something you’ve got to deal with. I don’t look at it like a challenge, I look at it more of it’s something we’ve got to do to stay safe and keep each other healthy.”
The first scheduled game on the Purple Aces' slate is against Illinois State to open conference play on December 30.
UE is still in the process of figuring out the non-conference schedule.
