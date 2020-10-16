Police: Investigation underway after driver runs from scene after hitting Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A truck hit a house on Oak Hill Road around 5 Friday morning.
Police say the driver ran off and officers haven’t been able to find them.
We do know that police towed the truck and another vehicle from the scene.
Police say the driver of the other car stayed on scene.
Officers say they don’t believe anyone was hurt.
The portion between Capital Boulevard and Ridgetop Drive is back open.
We’re still checking in with police on what exactly happened.
